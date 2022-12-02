SEC Championship: LSU vs Georgia, Three Very Specific Predictions

The LSU Tigers will look to play for it all as the SEC Championship is here! Georgia vs LSU, a game that can bring LSU as an upset maker and claim another SEC crown.

From spreads, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. We went 1-2 last week, and will look to be better this time out. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Take the LSU Tigers +17.5, Full Game

There is a really narrow path where LSU can win this game, but there is an even wider one for LSU simply t cover the game. That’s where my pick goes. LSU can hang with Georgia offensively in theory and with the skill players and hoping for a healthy Jayden Daniels, the Tigers should be up for this one.

We should have confidence that this LSU side can and should be up for a title game and considering how often these teams play it ca make that motivation even more as it is a small amount compared to other SEC programs.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is +17.5 at -110.

2 Malik Nabers OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards

Nabers has an opportunity to maximize himself in this game. The star receiver ahs been the de facto number one this season and could have a big game vs the Bulldogs. If number three will hit for us we need a big game from Nabers. He has been the Tigers most constant aerial threat and leads the team in yardage. Give me this over.

3 Jayden Daniels OVER 250 Passing Yards

Welcome to the air show! Let’s repeat this one as we have a seemingly healthy Daniels and a secondary in Georgia that s not at the same level as their front seven. If LSU is to hang in this it will come from Daniels arm more than the run, his or otherwise.

So, here in this spot I really like this number. His last three have been hit or miss, but with this being the title game, the extra juice and the real talented skill players at his disposal, I like this number to hit.

Final score prediction: LSU 24-41 Georgia

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!