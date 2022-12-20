NFLSU Week 15 Recap

Week 15 of the NFLSU season was one of the craziest I’ve ever seen. Three walk-off touchdowns, the biggest comeback in the history of the league, only three games all week were decided by two possessions and one of them was a 10/10 by our LSU metrics! Let’s get into how it went down.

49ers 21 at Seahawks 13

With Jamal Adams and Al Woods injured and Ty Davis-Price buried on the depth chart, the only thing saving this from a 0 is Damien Lewis playing every snap at guard.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Colts 36 at Vikings 39 (OT)

First of all, holy shit the Colts actually blew that. We’ll get into the LSU of it all but good fucking God that is just an immaculate choke job. Matt Ryan is one of a kind.

Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 123 yards and a TD. It’s insane that this statline is considered meager by his standards. His 2022 has been truly unbelievable. He should be a lock for OPOY and I really think he deserves MVP votes.

Danielle Hunter had five tackles and four QB hits, more than every other Viking combined. Patrick Peterson had four tackles and a pass breakup. Ed Ingram is still the Vikings’ starting right guard. This could be you, Colts.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Ravens 3 at Browns 13

Grant Delpit had nine tackles. Deion Jones had three plus a sack and a pass breakup. Patrick Queen had six tackles and half credit for a sack. Cade York was 2/4 on field goals. In his defense it was snowing AND Justin Tucker, the kicking GOAT, also missed two. Cade was just getting his last misses out his system.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Dolphins 29 at Bills 32

Tre’Davious White had three tackles and three pass breakups. Duke Riley had two tackles. Both Fergusons were tasked with long snapping in the snow, and Reid successfully executed a game-winning field goal as time expired.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Falcons 18 at Saints 21

Tyrann Mathieu had six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Good game for him! Jarvis Landry did drop his only target though. After a stellar Week 1 Landry’s season has been pretty disappointing and I whole-heartedly believe it’s because he gave up his iconic No. 80.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Eagles 25 at Bears 20

I don’t care how many games the Eagles win, they are not winning the Super Bowl with a Tiger-less roster. Mark my words.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Lions 20 at Jets 17

DJ Chark caught one pass for 18 yards. Kwon Alexander had six tackles. The Detroit Lions are a good team and you all need to prepare yourselves accordingly.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Steelers 24 at Panthers 16

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three passes for 51 yards. The NFC South is hilarious.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Cowboys 34 at Jaguars 40 (OT)

Damone Clark was Dallas’ leading tackler with nine. Arden Key also had a big game with three tackles and 1.5 sacks. K’Lavon Chaisson did not have a tackle but did record a QB hit. The Jags can win the AFC South with three straight wins and God I hope it happens.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derek Stingley Jr. were both out with injuries. Shame!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Cardinals 15 at Broncos 24

Just like the previous game, injuries to Rashard Lawrence and Lloyd Cushenberry III mean there’s nothing here for us.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Titans 14 at Chargrs 17

Racey McMath caught one pass for one yard and made one tackle. What a statline! To make his day even better, he was Monday’s answer on the hard mode of Weddle, the NFL version of Wordle.

Breiden Fehoko had five tackles for the victorious Chargers.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Patriots 24 at Raiders 30

Foster Moreau caught two passes for 20 yards. Davon Godchaux had five tackles and half credit for a sack. I will be laughing about the end of this game for the rest of my life. Please go YouTube what happened if you some how missed it.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bengals 34 at Buccaneers 23

Finally some good shit. This looked like a nightmare game for Joe Burrow and the Bengals who fell behind 17-0 just before halftime. But they took a commanding lead thanks to FIVE straight Bucs turnovers. The first one technically wasn’t a turnover because it was a fourth down stop but it was off a fake punt inside Tampa’s 20, so I’m saying five.

Burrow went 27-39 for 200 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. He became the first quarterback in Bengals history to throw 30 TDs in consecutive seasons. One of those TDs went to Ja’Marr Chase who led Cincinnati with seven catches for 60 yards. If you’re wondering why the Bengals’ total yardage was so low, it’s because they were starting every single possession in Bucs territory.

Russell Gage had his best game as a Buc, catching eight passes for 59 yards and two TDs. Leonard Fournette ran for 44 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 30 yards. Devin White had seven tackles. He was partially responsible for a massive sack on Burrow that lost 24 yards, but a Tampa penalty wiped it out.

While we would’ve loved bigger games from Fournette and White as well as at least one Burrow to Chase deep shot, this was an incredibly comprehensive NFLSU performance that I think it deserves the highest score. If you watched this game as an LSU fan, you had a great time.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Giants 20 at Commanders 12

Cor’Dale Flott had two tackles. Trai Turner played.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Rams 12 at Packers 24

Monday night’s game between the blue and gold team and the team from Wisconsin ended with the Milwaukee Bucks beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-119. Garrett Temple did not get playing time.

NFLSU Score: 0/10