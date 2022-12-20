Tigers Add Three Transfer Defensive Linemen

Stocking up on defensive line depth is a big priority for the 2023 LSU football team and on the eve of the early signing period, Brian Kelly and his staff took three big steps towards addressing that need.

Jalen Lee (Florida), Paris Shand (Arizona), and Bradyn Swinson (Oregon) all announced Tuesday that they would be transferring to LSU.

Lee is probably the name LSU fans are most familiar with. Lee is a product of Live Oak (hi Adam) and at one time was an LSU commitment before flipping to Florida. Lee hasn’t put up gaudy numbers through his first three seasons (25 career games with 19 tackles, 3 TFLs, and a sack) but he’s a veteran player who has shown he can compete against SEC level talent. You can’t put a price on that.

Swinson is a player LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain is familiar with. Cain recruited Swinson back when he was coaching at Arizona State, and Swinson seems likely to fill the BJ Ojulair role in 2023. Swinson has primarily played as a reserve the past three years in Eugene (30 career games played but only one start) and has recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and three sacks in his career.

Shand, meanwhile, could be your Ali Gaye replacement in 2023. Shand’s got a bit more production than either Lee or Swinson: 41 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 23 career games.

The trio of Lee, Swinson, and Shand give LSU four additions via the transfer portal. This group comes on the heels of Louisiana native and former Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announcing his intention to transfer this past weekend.