Ka’Morreun Pimpton Flips from Vanderbilt, Signs with LSU

Merry Flipmas, y’all.

LSU got a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to LSU and signed his Letter Of Intent.

Pimpton is a four-star tight end, 12th overall at his position, and is just outside the 247 Top-200. Pimpton is a big-bodied kid (6’6”, 220) and got late offers from LSU, Texas, and Nebraska. Pimpoton had committed to Vanderbilt back in June.

Pimpton really blew up his senior year catching 49 passes for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also competes in as a shot put and discus thrower.

The tight end position is a staple of any Brian Kelly/Mike Denbrock offense and LSU’s really gone after them in this recruiting class. Pimpton is one of three tight ends LSU has signed today joining four-star Mac Markway out of St. Louis and three-star Jackson McGohan from Ohio.

So far LSU has had 19 players from its 2023 class sign their LOIs with a few more expected signatures to come. LSU’s class currently ranks 5th per 247.