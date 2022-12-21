NFLSU: Burrow, Chase, and Jefferson All Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl and the three best players from LSU’s 2019 national championship team were all selected.

Joe Burrow was voted to his first Pro Bowl as was his former LSU teammate/now current Cincinnati Bengal teammate Ja’Marr Chase who has made it for the second year in a row; Justin Jefferson on the other hand has made it for the third consecutive season.

Making the Pro Bowl has been a long overdue honor for Burrow who is having his best season yet as a professional. Burrow is top-10 in numerous quarterback categories including second in touchdowns and completion percentage (31/68.1), fourth in yards (3,885), and sixth in passer rating (102.5).

Chase is still recognized as one of the league’s best receivers despite missing four games due to a hip injury. Despite missing all that time, Chase still leads the Bengals in catches (71), yards (881), and touchdowns (8). The eight touchdowns is tied for fifth in the NFL.

Nobody’s having a better season than Justin Jefferson, and a Pro Bowl selection likely won’t be the only honor he earns. Jefferson was the leading vote getter among all players from the NFC; he leads the NFL in catches (111), yards (1,623), and yards per game (115.9). He is tied for seventh in the NFL with seven touchdown receptions.

It’s probably (?) too early to put Jefferson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but the production he’s put up through three seasons is in the same company of Hall of Famers. He joins Randy Moss as the only Vikings player to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first three seasons; he’s also one of three players in NFL history to have consecutive seasons with at least 1,600 yards joining Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Antonio Brown.

The Pro Bowl is going to look a lot different this year. Because the game got to be so bad, the Pro Bowl will instead consist of a flag football game and some other skills based competition. The game will once again be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.