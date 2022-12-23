Denver Harris to Transfer to LSU

Texas A&M CB Denver Harris commits to LSU.

After a well-publicized recruitment that saw Texas NIL (which is now apparently a problem that Jimbo is getting hurt by it) take Harris from LSU’s backyard, Denver Harris has migrated home.

Harris was among several players LSU was comfortably in on before A&M and their well-mobilized collective swooped in. To be clear, A&M deserves CREDIT, not criticism, for understanding and weaponizing new developments in the sport.

That said, there’s work to be done after that, and while Harris had a productive first year, he was suspended indefinitely from the program. A&M needed to control their program and steward their young men in a way they failed to. He entered the portal to find a program he wasn’t suspended from and landed at LSU.

From LSU’s end, he’s a top-end talent at a position of dire need. For Harris, it’s a deserved second chance back home at a contending program.