Jordan Jefferson Transferring to LSU

The transfer portal continues to whir and a familiar face is returning to the LSU football program: Jordan Jefferson.

Okay no, not that Jordan Jefferson. No this Jordan Jefferson is a defensive tackle formerly of West Virginia. Jefferson, a four-year contributor for the Mountaineers, has one more year of eligibility remaining.

The 2022 season was Jefferson’s best, recording 31 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, three sacks, and broke up five passes. Listed at 6’3”, 310, Jefferson will provide some depth along the interior. Jefferson is one of four defensive linemen LSU’s added through the portal joining Jalen Lee (Florida), Paris Shand (Arizona), and Bradyn Swinson (Oregon). In total, LSU’s added six players these four defensive linemen along with wide receiver Aaron Anderson (Alabama), and corner Denver Harris (Texas A&M).