Zy Alexander Transferring to LSU

Up the LSU incoming transfer count to seven.

Zy Alexander is making the jump from Southeastern to LSU. Alexander was a two-time All-Southland selection and a FCS All-American in 2021. Over the past two season Alexander has intercepted nine passes (six in 2021, three in 2022) and broken up 20 passes. Alexander is from the state of Louisiana, and prepped at Loreauville.

Corner was maybe the single biggest hole on LSU’s roster. Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson are out of eligibility and Mekhi Garner declared for the NFL Draft; LSU also missed on their top two corner targets, Daylen Austin and Desmond Ricks. LSU’s responded by adding Alexander and Denver Harris via the portal and signed Javien Toviano, Jeremiah Hughes and Ashton Stamps.

Brian Kelly is expecting to bring in around 10 transfers. So far the seven transfers LSU’s added are: