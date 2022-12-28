NFLSU Week 16 Recap

As families around the country gathered for the holiday season, we were treated to a slate of NFL games that featured extensive action from former LSU Tigers. Well to be fair every NFL slate is like that, but this one was good so let’s break it all down.

Jaguars 19 at Jets 3

Arden Key and K’Lavon Chaisson each had one tackle. Kwon Alexander had two. The Jaguars will be AFC South champions with a home win in two weeks against a Titans team they already pasted in Tennessee. Bring it home Jags. We know you can do it.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bills 35 at Bears 13

Tre’Davious White had five tackles and a pass breakup. That PB should’ve been an interception but another Bill knocked it down out of Tre’s hands. It was fourth down so it was all fine.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 17 at Browns 10

Tyrann Mathieu led both teams with 11 tackles. Grant Delpit had seven tackles and an interception that he returned 40 yards to set up Cleveland’s only touchdown. Deion Jones had three tackles.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Al Woods injured our only thing keeping this from a 0 is Damien Lewis playing every snap at guard.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Giants 24 at Vikings 27

Justin Jefferson is from another planet. Twelve receptions for 133 yards and a TD. Jets’ 1,756 receiving yards (with two games to go) is a new Vikings single-season record. The previous record was held by a dude named Randy Moss. Our own Patrick Peterson said of Jefferson, “You can’t amaze me anymore, just the things he’s able to do week in and week out.”

"Justin Jefferson is the most valuable player in the league because of how he affects the games that his team is in."



Say it louder, @JamieErdahl!



: @GMFB | @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/b9SLvNUEqJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 26, 2022

The aforementioned Peterson had four tackles and an interception. his fourth of the season. That’s the most he’s had in a season since 2012, just his second year in the league. Danielle Hunter had a big game too with seven tackles and two sacks.

On the Giants side Cor’Dale Flott made four tackles and almost had his first career interception but replay review turned it into an incomplete pass. Sucks but that’s life. Still a fantastic game to watch as an NFLSU fan.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Bengals 22 at Patriots 18

These two teams have been playing weird ass games all year so it’s no surprise this one was wacky. Joe Burrow set a career high for completions, going 40/52 for 375 yards and three TDs. He unfortunately did have two interceptions but both looked like receivers weren’t in the right positions. Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 79 yards, but did run the wrong route which resulted in a pick-six and fumbled late giving the Pats one last shot. This is likely a Bengals rout if not for those two mistakes so good thing they held on for the win. Davon Godchaux had three tackles for New England.

The shitty news out of this game is La’el Collins being done for the season with a torn ACL. However, there happens to be a beloved former LSU Tiger AND Cincinnati Bengal still in playing shape who can fill in. BRING HIM HOME BENGALS!

"This is a call to arms, @AndrewWhitworth. Your buddy @Weddlesbeard did it. Finish the Amazon job with this Titans-Cowboys game on Thursday, sign a contract with Cincinnati, and be ready to win another chip- this time with the @Bengals- in February. Whatta ya say?"



-@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/eoahDhs87m — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 26, 2022

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Lions 23 at Panthers 37

DJ Chark caught four passes for 108 yards, the only 100-yard receiver in the game. Terrace Marshall Jr caught two passes for 55 yards. So both LSU receivers in this game averaged ~27 yards per reception. Cool! Stephen Sullivan also made a tackle.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Falcons 9 at Ravens 17

Patrick Queen had nine tackles, half a sack and recovered a fumble. Only LSU guy on the field but he was all over it.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Texans 19 at Titans 14

No Derek Stingley or Kristian Fulton. Bummer!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Commanders 20 at 49ers 37

It’s a Christmas miracle! Ty Davis-Price got a whopping NINE carries! Sure he only accrued 30 yards but we will take it!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Eagles 34 at Cowboys 40

Damone Clark had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Raiders 10 at Steelers 13

Foster Moreau caught two passes for 19 yards. Neil Farrell had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Packers 26 at Dolphins 20

Duke Riley played but did not record a tackle. Blake Ferguson long snapped.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Broncos 14 at Rams 51

Nope.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Buccaneers 19 at Cardinals 16 (OT)

Leonard Fournette was the only non-anemic part of the Bucs offense, running for 72 yards and catching nine passes for 90 yards. Russell Gage was solid with five catches for 55 yards. Devin White had nine tackles.

Personal rant: fuck Trace McSorely for costing me my fantasy season by not being able to hit a wide open DeAndre Hopkins all night.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Chargers 20 at Colts 3

He wasn’t credited for the tackle, but Breiden Fehoko blew up a QB sneak on a 4th and 1 that ended the only hope the Colts had of reaching the end zone.

We tend to heavily criticize franchises with zero LSU players on the roster but I’m starting to think the Colts’ punishment is a little overkill.

NFLSU Score: 2/10