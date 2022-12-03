 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: 2022 SEC Championship Game, #15 LSU vs. #1 Georgia, 3:00 P.M., CBS

Can the Tigers pull the upset and win the SEC?

By Zach Junda
/ new

GEAUX!

What to Watch For: Max Toscano

Playing Nice: Zachary Junda featuring Macon Dawg

Playing Dirty: Evan Saacks featuring Macon Dawg

Three Specific Predictions: Saul Garica

Loading comments...