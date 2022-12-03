Pregame Openthread: Championship Saturday

Championship Saturday is here and by the time the day ends we’ll more likely than not know the 2022 College Football Playoff field, barring any more upsets.

Could chaos be on the horizon? Maybe! If you weren’t watching last night Utah took a tire iron to USC, beating the Trojans 47-24 and knocked the Trojans out of the playoff. Ohio State figures to backdoor their way into the playoff now even though they’ll be home watching the Big 10 Championship Game just like you and me.

The drama kicks off in Dallas as TCU looks to clinch a spot in the playoff against K-State. You’ve also got some MACtion happening with Toledo taking on Ohio.

This afternoon if you’re looking to have a game on your second screen UCF vs. Tulane for the AAC might be the play. Winner gets the Group of 5 New Year’s Six bid and respectfully I’d like to say Roll Wave. If you’re very much anti-Tulane you could instead watch the Coastal and Troy battle for the Sun Belt or Boise and Fresno State play for the Mountain West.

Tonight there’s only two games: in Indy, Purdue takes on a Michigan team looking to win its second straight B1G title and potentially lock up the No. 1 seed should LSU beat Georgia (aha j/k...unless?????). There’s also the ACC Championship happening in Charlotte though that game’s got no impact on the playoff after Clemson and North Carolina had some late season stumbles. Still, it’s football and we’ve only got so many days left in the season.

Happy watching.

Morning Slate

Big 12 Championship: #10 Kansas State vs. #3 TCU, 11:00 A.M., ABC

MAC Championship: Toledo vs. Ohio, 11:00 A.M., ESPN

Afternoon Slate

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy, 2:30 P.M., ESPN

American Athletic Championship: #23 UCF vs. #18 Tulane, 3:00 P.M., ABC

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State, 3:00 P.M., FOX

Night Slate

Big 10 Championship: Purdue vs. #2 Michigan, 7:00 P.M., FOX

ACC Championship: #9 Clemson vs. #23 North Carolina, 7:00 P.M., ABC