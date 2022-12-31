College Football Playoff Semifinals Openthread

Ignore your New Year’s Eve plans and instead come watch the College Football Playoff semifinals with your pals from and the valley shook dot com!

VRBO Fiesta Bowl: #3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan, 3:00 P.M., ESPN

Love the Hypno Toads but I think Michigan’s got a little too much size for TCU and the Wolverines bully their way to Los Angeles.

Chick Fil A Peach Bowl: #4 Ohio State vs. #1 Georgia, 7:00 P.M., ESPN

This game is probably going to rule. I’m taking Georgia but the Dawgs have shown that you can sometimes throw on them and if CJ Stroud is awesome tonight maybe the Buckeyes can pull off the upset.