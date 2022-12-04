LSU to Play Purdue in Citrus Bowl

LSU’s 2022 football season will end in the exact same spot where its 2023 will begin: at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

LSU received an invitation to play in the Citrus Bowl (now sponsored by Cheez-It) to play Purdue. LSU and Purdue will play on Monday, January 2 at 1:00 P.M. ET. It will be the first time LSU has ever played Purdue in football. I assume the winner of this game gets full custody of #good quarterback Danny Etling.

LSU’s been a regular at the Citrus Bowl in recent years. LSU has now played in the game three times over the past six seasons; LSU beat Louisville in 2016 and lost to Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame in 2017 (well technically January 1, 2018 but who’s counting?)

LSU will be right back in Orlando to begin the 2023 season as the Tigers will take on Florida State on Labor Day weekend.

Who all’s feeling the cheesiest coach???