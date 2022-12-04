Tigers Improve to 9-0

Hi friends, it’s been a while since we’ve written anything about women’s basketball so let’s provide an update.

The Tigers improved their record to 9-0 after beating Tulane 85-72.

LSU found themselves in a bit of a fight with the Greenies, leading 61-58 through the third quarter. But the Tigers slammed the door on Tulane in the fourth, outscoring the Green Wave 24-14 and getting out of New Orleans with a 13-point win.

Through nine games Angel Reese has posted nine double-doubles. The former Maryland Terp had a ho-hum 21-10 afternoon. Jasmine Carson caught fire in the second half and scored 17 points; Carson finished with a career-best 21 points and hit four threes.

Weirdly enough, the two toughest games LSU has played this season have come from in-state schools. LSU only beat Southeastern by eight last Tuesday, the closest margin of victory this season for the Tigers, and Tulane gave LSU all they wanted for three quarters.

LSU will host New Orleans next Sunday so we’ll see if the trend continues.