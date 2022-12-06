NFLSU Week 13 Recap

College Football Playoff drama? Transfer portal? Forget all of that here and ready about how the LSU Tigers of yesteryear fared in Week 13 of the NFL season. With multiple stars returning from injury and playoff implications everywhere this was one of the most fun weeks yet.

Bills 24 at Patriots 10

Tre’Davious White just about full returned from his torn ACL and the difference was notable with the way the Bills defense shut down the Patriots. Tre had four tackles and one pass breakup. With the Bills now in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed they’re gonna need him.

On the other side Davon Godchaux was the game’s leading tackler with ten.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Steelers 19 at Falcons 16

Well at least one red and black Georgian team lost in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend :(

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Broncos 9 at Ravens 10

Patrick Queen had nine tackles. The Broncos offense is an affront to the sport of football.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Packers 28 at Bears 19

ew cold

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jaguars 14 at Lions 40

DJ Chark had five catches for 98 yards against his former team. When you look at his career it really is just injuries preventing him from being a star. Really hope he can stay on the field in Detroit because they have a really explosive batch of receivers.

Arden Key had three tackles for the Jags.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Browns 27 at Texans 14

Grant Delpit had five tackles, Greedy Williams had three and Deion Jones had two. While we won’t be getting Jacob Phillips back this year, it’ll still be awesome to see all three of those guys on the field against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and La’el Collins next week. And that’s not even including Ethan Pocic and Cade York. Speaking of York, he was 3/3 on extra points and 2/2 on field goals from 42 and 43.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Jets 22 at Vikings 27

This was a pretty meager day by Justin Jefferson standards. His seven catches only went for 45 yards BUT he did catch a fourth quarter touchdown that ended up being the difference in the game. Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson each had three tackles. Kwon Alexander had four for the Jets.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Commanders 20 at Giants 20 (OT)

Cor’Dale Flott had two tackles. Both Trai Turner and Saahdiq Charles were injured for the Commanders. Safe to assume they would’ve won if either of them played yes? Yes.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Titans 10 at Eagles 35

Kristian Fulton had an unfun day as he was matched up with AJ Brown and was injured on a Brown touchdown that maybe should have been a flag on Brown but was called on Fulton? Hey those were his words. He finished with one tackle. The Eagles still have zero LSU players so remember that even though they keep steamrolling the league, they will definitely not win the Super Bowl this year.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Seahawks 27 at Rams 23

Al Woods had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Dolphins 17 at 49ers 33

The 49ers continue to play random RBs you’ve never heard of over Ty Davis-Price. It’s bullshit! Duke Riley had two tackles for Miami.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Chargers 20 at Raiders 27

Foster Moreau caught one pass for 32 yards. If you watched this game I hope you enjoyed it.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Chiefs 24 at Bengals 27

Joe Burrow had one of his best games of the season going 25-31 for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 46 yards and his fifth TD on the ground this year. While that statline might not seem as dominant as other ones he’s had, it was an almost perfect day by the Bengals offense. They only punted once and an efficient drive right before halftime was stopped in the red zone when a 4th and 1 end-around was stuffed. Then after the half Burrow was robbed of an additional 18 passing yards and extra TD because of a BRUTAL drop by Tyler Boyd.

Just a brutal drop for anyone with Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+240) pic.twitter.com/rYufUZQv28 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 4, 2022

So let it be remembered this should have been a 300-yard 4-TD game for Joe.

Speaking of Bengals receivers, Ja’Marr Chase finally returned from injury and caught seven passes for 97 yards. These included some clutch first downs to put the game away and a taunting penalty that made Zac Taylor very mad but me very happy.

Ja'Marr Chase is excited to be back pic.twitter.com/PNjVfNLsRM — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) December 4, 2022

The Chiefs have been the class of the AFC for a few years but Joe, Ja’Marr and the Bengals have beaten them THREE times in the year 2022. These Bengals are nothing to sneeze at and will be fun to watch as they take on several potential playoff teams in the month ahead.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Colts 19 at Cowboys 54

Damone Clark had three tackles and forced a fourth quarter fumble that that was returned for a touchdown. At the time he forced the fumble it was a nine-point game so yes it was a big play. If you didn’t watch this game I swear the score was 21-19 at the start of the fourth. Go look it up if you don’t believe me.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 16 at Buccaneers 17

Leonard Fournette returned from injury and ran 10 times for 49 yards while also catching six passes for 32 yards. Russell Gage caught one for 11. Devine White had five tackles. Jarvis Landry caught two passes for 14 yards while Tyrann Mathieu had five tackles and a pass breakup.

These Saints are a goddamn disgrace. I should start replacing their blurbs with Garrett Temple’s garbage time stats since the team he plays for is actually good.

NFLSU Score: 6/10