Jack Bech Entering Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened yesterday and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech was the first LSU player to put his name in.

Bech tweeted his decision earlier Tuesday afternoon. As a reminder a player can withdraw his name from the portal if they so choose.

New beginnings , I know you got me pic.twitter.com/VzaLdL707t — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 6, 2022

Bech called it “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” A Louisiana native, Bech is the nephew of former Tigers Blain and Brett Bech.

Coming out of St. Thomas More, Bech was underrated as a prospect. He was outside the top-300 nationally and was the No. 54 overall receiver in the class of 2021; but Bech outperformed his star ranking as a freshman and led the Tigers in catches with 43. Bech would also represent LSU at SEC Media Day this past July.

But for whatever reason, Bech fell out of the receiver rotation in 2022. Bech’s numbers plummeted from 43 catches, 489 yards, and 3 touchdowns as a freshman to 16 catches, 200 yards, and 1 touchdown this season. Bech also briefly returned punts before that role was handed to Gregory Clayton Jr. A back injury also sidelined Bech midway through the season.

Bech probably saw the writing on the wall as we look ahead to the 2023 season. Kayshon Boutte announced he’d be returning for his senior season, Mason Taylor’s firmly got control of the starting tight end job (which Bech played somewhat last season as a tight end/receiver hybrid) and if being in the same class as Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Chris Hilton wasn’t enough, LSU’s got commitments from Shelton Sampson (No. 6 receiver) and Jalen Brown (No. 11 receiver) in its 2023 class. Having a crowded receiving room means someone extremely talented will probably have to go somewhere else to fulfill their potential, and it looks like Bech is off to try his hand elsewhere.

We’ll keep you updated on if and when more players decide to enter the transfer portal.