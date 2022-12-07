Jay Ward Entering NFL Draft

Jay Ward is going pro.

The do it all defensive back tweeted his decision Wednesday afternoon.

Forever LSU pic.twitter.com/Bc7BIO1Yb0 — JAY WARD ⁴ (@JWARD_4) December 7, 2022

“My time in Baton Rouge has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future,” Ward said. “I will be pursuing a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Ward apparently is playing in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue (Monday January 2, 1:00 ET). Ward also accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl (Saturday February 4).

Ward came to LSU out of Georgia. He was originally a Kentucky commit before flipping to LSU.

Ward did a little bit of everything over the last four years. He served a backup role as a freshman on the 2019 national championship team, and played outside corner, nickel, and safety. Ward appeared in 45 games with 22 starts; for his career Ward has 156 tackles, 17 pass break ups, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. Ward has scored two touchdowns in his LSU career: a pick six in the 2020 win over Ole Miss, and returned a fumble for a score in this year’s win over Auburn. Ward was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after this year’s win against Mississippi State.