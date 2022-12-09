Kole Taylor, Desmond Little Entering Transfer Portal

Transfer Portal SZN is in full swing as LSU’s had two more players put their names in the portal.

Junior tight end Kole Taylor and redshirt junior defensive end Desmond Little both entered their names in the transfer portal Thursday.

*Note: after the time of this writing redshirt freshman linebacker Kolbe Fields also put his name in the portal

Taylor was a big contributor at the tight end spot in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Taylor appeared in 19 games with five starts in his first two seasons in Baton Rouge but his role shrank this season as true freshman Mason Taylor ascended.

Taylor leaves LSU with 17 career catches for 159 yards, and one touchdown. But Taylor will live on forever in LSU lore because of the 2020 game against Florida when Marco Wilson threw Taylor’s shoe which kept LSU’s game winning drive alive. Let’s watch it one more time for the road!

Tremendous. After LSU retires Joe Burrow’s jersey and builds him his statue I call on Scott Woodward to immortalize Kole Taylor’s left cleat from that fateful December night. Billy Cannon’s 20, Jerry Stovall’s 21, Tommy Casanova’s 37 and Kole Taylor’s shoe should all be displayed forever.

Desmond Little also put his name into the portal. Little’s been a nice depth piece over the past couple of years but could never carve out a significant amount of playing time. He leaves LSU with 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a national championship ring.