Cammy Hall Out for 2023 Season

Well then, that’s not an ideal thing to have happen right before the start of the season.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark announced Utah graduate transfer Cammy Hall was out for the season with an undisclosed injury suffered the day before leaving for Thanksgiving break.

Hall was a vault specialist for the Red Rocks the past three seasons, missing her freshman season with an injury. She set her career high with a 9.950 in 2020, her first season of competition, and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention on vault in 2021. She also earned her only two individual event titles that season, arguably the best of her career. Her 2022 season was very good, but far less consistent. That might be concerning, but LSU hired away her vault coach for the 2022 season, so that could’ve been a factor.

Hall was expected to be a key contributor on vault, especially because she was reuniting with Garrett Griffith. She was also training on floor, an event she hadn’t performed in her college career (I got a chance to see the routine and I couldn’t wait for everyone else to get a chance to see it at Gym 101, I really hope LSU releases some footage of it because it was really fun and electric).

Clark did have some good news to announce, though. First, Aleah Finnegan is expected to do all-around this season after mostly sticking to beam and floor last season (she competed bars once). Finnegan competed all-around at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in May (they didn’t change the name of the competition despite it being this year), helping the Filipino team to a gold medal, winning silver in the all-around and on beam, and winning gold on vault with an Omelianchik she can stick in her sleep. Second, Kai Rivers is back from rotator cuff surgery. She can do beam at minimum (she was doing it back in November) and will lead off on the most stressful event in the sport.

Hall has a Covid redshirt year in her pocket if she wants to use it, or she could use a medical redshirt for one of the seasons she missed if she wants to come back for next year. From everything I’ve seen, it’s like she’s been here for years with how the team’s embraced her. Hopefully she has a swift recovery.