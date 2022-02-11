14 LSU Holds Off #17 Georgia 73-67

The LSU women’s basketball team picked up another impressive win Thursday night in the PMAC surviving a *ahem* dawg fight against Georgia 73-67.

Early on it looked like LSU would run Georgia off the floor and all the way back to Athens as the Tigers led the Dawgs 48-28 midway through the third quarter, but Georgia responded in a big way and even tied the game at 62. But LSU would close the game on an 11-5 run and pick up its 20th win, the first time the program has won 20 regular season games since the 2007-08 season.

“I thought we did a very good job against their starters,” Kim Mulkey said. “If you look at the production from the big girl and the production of ours, we held them in check. We basically almost got beat by their bench.”

LSU’s bench production was practically nonexistent compared to Georgia’s as Mulkey alluded to. Georgia got 34 points from its reserves, 17 coming from Reigan Richardson who went nuclear from three (3-4) and was near perfect from the free throw line (4-5). But Richardson’s impact was limited as she fouled out after only 17 minutes.

While Georgia may have had Richardson, they didn’t have Alexis Morris or Khayla Pointer who were once again awesome for LSU. RIchardson led all players with 26 points, while Pointer was right behind her with 21. Even more incredible was how fearless the two were driving to the hoop, as the duo combined to shoot 30 free throws and knocked down 25 of them. Morris in particular was clutch as she was 6-6 at the line in the game’s final minute.

“They are never satisfied with what they do, and they always find something they could do better,” Mulkey said. “It’s always a joy to coach them.”

The win improves LSU to 20-4 overall and 8-3 in conference, which puts them in third place with five games to go in the regular season. Up next the Tigers will spend next week on the road as LSU travels to Texas A&M on Sunday and Mississippi State Thursday.

Sunday’s game at Texas A&M tips off at 2:00 P.M. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.