Super Bowl LVI Openthread: Bengals vs. Rams, 5:30 P.M., NBC

Good morning, welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

Not really sure there’s anything left to be said about this here football game. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase—the newly minted NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year—Tyler Shelvin, and Thad Moss (though Shelvin’s inactive for today and Moss is on IR) of the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be taking on Odell Beckham, Andrew Whitworth and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are a 4.5 point favorite and on paper have the better team top to bottom.

But then there’s that guy in black and orange wearing 9 and I just...I don’t know how you pick against him.

Either way no matter the result, a former Tiger is going to be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy later tonight and that’s awesome. Keep it locked here and follow along as we find out whether the Bengals win their first title or the Rams get to celebrate in their home stadium in front of dozens of their adoring fans.