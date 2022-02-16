Cam Thomas Makes Stephen A Smith Go Crazy

Former LSU guard Cam Thomas had the game of his rookie season Wednesday night as Thomas scored 16 fourth quarter points to help his Brooklyn Nets overcome a 28-point deficit against the New York Knicks.

Thomas finished with 21 points Wednesday night continuing his run of excellent play over the past two weeks. Thomas hit a dagger three from about 30 feet out to silence opposing Knicks fans inside Madison Square Garden.

There was one Knicks fan Thomas couldn’t silence, that being ESPN personality Stephen A Smith, who didn’t handle New York’s choke job very well.

The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, Ladies and Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/4sxpzgWAkC — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 17, 2022

Tremendous.

As mentioned above, Thomas is really starting to come into his own as of late. Over the past seven games Thomas is averaging 21 points while shooting 50% from the floor, 34% from three, and has been excellent from the free throw line (82%). He’s also averaging three assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

16 points in the fourth...



Had to cool the rook down after that! pic.twitter.com/JQ7iqLVYLh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2022

Brooklyn is 31-27 on the year and sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets have really had to rely on Thomas as of late now that James Harden has been traded, Kevin Durant is injured and Kyrie Irving not being allowed to play home games. Despite all that Thomas has been up to the challenge and keeping Brooklyn alive for at the very worst a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Thomas, unfortunately, will not be in Cleveland for the NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities as he was snubbed from the Rising Stars game. Hopefully Thomas can continue his excellent play, keep Brooklyn in the playoffs and lead to a few more Stephen A meltdowns on national television.