Baseball Sweeps Maine in Overwhelming Fashion

Friday night the LSU baseball team opened its 2022 campaign with a thorough 13-1 beating over the Maine Black Bears.

Somehow, incredibly, that would be the fewest runs LSU would score this weekend. LSU (3-0) swept the season opening series with a 17-8 win Saturday afternoon and a 21-6 win Sunday.

Geauxrilla Ball is back in Baton Rouge—at least for a weekend—and the 51 runs scored is the most over an opening weekend since that very same ‘96 Geauxrilla Ball College World Series champion team.

Ma’Khail Hilliard got the start Saturday but sophomore reliver Javen Coleman was credited with the win. Hilliard only went four innings and allowed five runs, three earned before Coleman took over in the fifth. On Sunday Ty Floyd got the start and the win going five innings, struck out a career-best eight and only allowed one run off of two hits.

But the pitching performances aren’t the story of the weekend, it’s the batting lineup and LSU is getting production 1-9.

In game two of the series Jacob Berry homered in consecutive plate appearances, going deep in the sixth and seventh innings. Cade Doughty drove in five runs including a three-run bomb in the first inning and Bradyden Jobert has put a stranglehold on the DH position in place of Cade Beloso, driving in three runs on Saturday. Even Jack Merrifield, aka The Baker, drove in three runs from the 9-hole.

Sunday was somehow even more dominant than Saturday. Just look at what LSU did in the second inning alone.

2nd Inning Recap -



Morgan: double

Berry: RBI double

Crews: RBI triple

Doughty: RBI double

Jobert: RBI double

Thompson: groundout

DiGiacomo: RBI single

Merrifield: double

Milazzo: RBI groundout

Morgan: strikeout



That makes it a 11-0 ballgame. — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 20, 2022

It can’t be stressed enough that this is games one through three of a 56-game season excluding postseason and the Tigers weren’t exactly going up against the stiffest competition. But y’all these numbers are fucking mind boggling. Through three games LSU’s offense has:

51 runs (averaging 17 a game)

45 hits in 116 at bats (a .387 team batting average)

21 extra base hits (11 doubles, three triples, and seven home runs)

11 players with an RBI and six with multiple RBIs

Of course these numbers are going to dip as the Tigers get into SEC play but get back to me if and when you’ve found where the easy out is in this lineup.

Next up for LSU is a trip to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. and the game can be streamed via ESPN+ or something called “Yurview.”