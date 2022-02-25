Women’s Basketball Beats Bama on Senior Night

The No. 8 LSU women’s basketball team (24-4, 12-3) took care of business on senior night beating Alabama (14-12, 5-10) 58-50 and clinched at least a share of second place in the SEC’s final standings.

LSU led for all but 23 seconds Thursday night and was comfortably ahead all night long. The closest Alabama ever got was three points and LSU promptly went on an 8-0 to squash whatever hope at an upset the Tide may have had.

Khayla Pointer had a much better night than her nearly disastrous 1-17 game against Florida. Pointer flirted with a triple-double going for 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists which moved her into second place in program history in assists. Faustin Aifwua had 12 points and five rebounds, while Autumn Newby had nine points and five rebounds.

Thursday wasn’t all good news as Alexis Morris went down after only one minute with some kind of knee injury. Morris is expected to have an MRI on Friday and Kim Mulkey guessed it’s only a strain.

While Thursday was the final regular season game for the women’s team inside the PMAC it is very likely we’ll see them again in Baton Rouge. Top-four seeds for the NCAA Tournament will get to host first and second round games on campus and LSU—No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 17 in the NET—surely will fall into that category come Selection Monday.

If anyone deserves to be cheered on for two more games at home it is this senior class. Look at what Kramer Robertson—who idk if this is true or not but I’m told is vaguely familiar with Kim Mulkey—tweeted about the attendance numbers the past four years versus this year.

All that remains for LSU this regular season is finding out if they’ll be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament or the 3. That will be determined on Sunday when the Tigers travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee for seeding.

“They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low, and a lot of that is because they’re older,” Kim Mulkey said. “They’re mature, and they realize we got a tough one in Knoxville. Florida gets beat tonight so it’s you and Tennessee down to who gets the two or the three seed in the SEC Tournament.”