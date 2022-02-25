Tigers Blank Towson in Series Opener

After getting roughed up by Louisiana Tech Wednesday night, the LSU baseball team (4-1) came back home to Alex Box and pitched its first shutout of the season beating Towson 6-0.

Blake Money was, well...money once again in the Friday night role going seven innings and only surrendered a pair of hits while also issuing two walks. Money struck out seven giving him 17 Ks through two games. Garrett Edwards carried the Tigers home out of the bullpen only allowing one hit in two innings of relief.

“An outstanding performance by Blake Money,” Jay Johnson said. “I didn’t think he could top what he did last Friday, but he certainly tried to. In some ways, he was sharper than last week. This Towson team is better than people realize; they had a great offensive night last week against Miami’s ace. Blake executed tonight, and we had game control because of the job he did.”

Dylan Crews showed why he very like could go 1.1 in the 2023 MLB Draft going 2-5 with four RBIs. He hit his first #CrewsMissile of the season, driving a two-run shot to the Left Field Landing in the first inning.

Crews Missile #1 of the year pic.twitter.com/GNtFTWOayi — LSUBaseballData (@LSUBaseballData) February 26, 2022

Then, in the third inning, Crews showed off both his speed and strength in the third inning with a two-run triple.

“Dylan is a special talent, and a good worker, too,” Johnson said. “I liked what I saw from him tonight, and if he’s just ‘kind of on,’ that’s going to be plenty good enough for us.”

Sandwiched between Crews’ RBIs was Cade Doughty drawing a bases loaded walk that scored Alex Milazzo, and Jack Merrifield bringing in Brayden Jobert by way of an RBI groundout in the third.

LSU is hosting both Towson and Southern this weekend and the Tigers will play the Jags tomorrow afternoon at 1:30. Mi’Khail Hilliard is expected to get the start Saturday.