LSU Rallies Past Southern

It took some time but the LSU baseball team (5-1) showed it can play from behind.

Southern University grabbed a 2-0 lead over the Tigers but LSU roared back scoring nine unanswered runs en route to a comfortable 9-2 win. LSU scored runs in three consecutive innings (fifth, sixth, and seventh) including a five-spot in the sixth.

“It was a good day for us at the plate,” Jay Johnson said. “We made good contact, and we came through with runners in scoring position. We have a new tradition here, we call it the ‘magic moment’ of the game when we win. It’s the moment of the game that tips the scales in our favor, and that was Gavin today staying behind the ball, driving it the other way.”

While Dugas may have had the magic moment, Tre’ Morgan was the man of the afternoon going 4-5 at the plate and driving in three runs. Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Alex Milazzo, and Jack Merrifield also collected RBIs Saturday.

Ma’Khail Hilliard got the start Saturday and was iffy at best for second weekend in a row. Like last Saturday Hilliard only went four innings before yielding the mound to Javen Coleman. Coleman, however, would only throw 17 pitches over the course of one and-a-third innings before being replaced by Paul Gervase who made his third appearance of the 2022 season.

Gervase was credited with the win for Saturday and only allowed one hit—though it was a double—in 1.2 innings of work. From there Trent Vietmeier closed the game out with two innings of scoreless work.

LSU is playing a double header Sunday against Southern and Towson. LSU will play Towson at 11 A.M. and then play Southern at 5 P.M.