Kolbe Fields Transferring to LSU

Signing Day may have come and gone but LSU is not yet finished adding new faces to its 2022 roster.

The latest addition comes via South Carolina and New Orleans native Kolbe Fields.

Fields was a three-star linebacker out of Archbishop Rummel and only played four games in what wound up being a redshirt season. Fields has four more years of eligibility remaining. With the addition of Fields, LSU has added 28 new players through recruiting and the transfer portal and still have four more spots available.

Next to cornerback, linebacker was maybe the second biggest need for bodies and Brian Kelly and staff have done a good job stocking the cupboard. The Tigers are also adding rising sophomore West Weeks from Virginia and signed two linebackers: four-star early enrollee Demario Tolan out of Florida and five-star Harold Perkins from the Houston area. LSU is also getting Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones back for 2022 as well.