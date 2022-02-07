Women’s Hoops Picks Up Big Win in Oxford

After having the last eight days off, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t let the break interrupt its winning ways as the Tigers picked up a Q1 win Monday night in Oxford, beating Ole Miss 68-64.

Khayla Pointer recorded her second triple-double of the season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She is the second player ever in LSU history to have multiple triple doubles in the same season joining Cornelia Gayden. Faustine Aifwua, meanwhile, was the best player on the court with a game high 20 points and 14 rebounds. The 20 points tied her career high, while her 14 boards set a new career best.

Aside from Ole Miss scoring the opening basket, LSU led for the duration of the game Monday night. The Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter and had it not been for the offense missing its final five shots the game wouldn’t have been as close as the scoreboard indicated.

But give credit to the Rebels, instead of rolling over down 12 in the fourth they fought back and got it to a one possession game on two separate occasions: 65-62 with 30 seconds remaining and 67-64 with four seconds left. LSU was able to take care of business at the free throw line (okay kind of, they split two pairs to push it back to four points) and got out of Oxford with a big road win.

The story of Monday’s game was LSU was too big, too strong, too good for Ole Miss especially in the interior. LSU out-rebounded Ole Miss 50-39 and was +10 in points in the paint (38-28). LSU also had quicker hands, forcing nine steals and the Tigers doubled up Ole Miss on fastbreak points 10-5.

As we inch closer to Selection Monday (five weeks from today) the remaining stretch for LSU doesn’t get any easier. Thursday night LSU hosts #17 Georgia in what will be a massive game for both sides. The Tigers also go to Texas A&M on the 13, Mississippi State on the 17 and to #13 Tennessee on the 27, and host #19 Florida—who beat LSU two weeks ago—on the 20.

Thursday night’s game against Georgia tips off at 7:30 and will be carried on SEC Network. If you haven’t already gone out to the PMAC Kim Mulkey has a message for you.

“You only have three more chances to see us. If you haven’t seen us yet, shame on you.”