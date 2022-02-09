Softball Ranked 15th in Preseason Poll

The 2022 softball season is mere days away and with it comes the preseason rankings and accolades.

The Tigers enter 2022 ranked 15th nationally by the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll and 14th by USA Today/Coaches poll. The Tigers were also picked to finish sixth in an absolutely loaded SEC that features eight ranked teams: three in the top 10, and six in the top 15.

The SEC preseason predictions and corresponding first place votes are as follows:

Alabama (7) Florida (3) Arkansas (2) Tennessee (1) Missouri LSU Kentucky/Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas A&M

11. Auburn

12. Mississippi State

13. South Carolina.

*Vanderbilt doesn’t have a softball team

LSU also landed two players on the preseason All-SEC team with Ali Kilponen and Taylor Pleasants making the cut.

Kilponen had an even 2.00 ERA and 15-9 record last season that featured 124 strikeouts and a .195 batting average against. She pitched 10 complete games and threw one shutout last season as the ace of the Tigers’ staff.

Pleasants ended 2021 as a first-team All-SEC selection and the conference’s newcomer of the year after hitting .316 and led LSU with 13 home runs. She also drove in 49 RBIs and scored 37 runs.

The 2022 LSU softball season begins Friday in Baton Rouge as the Tigers host South Alabama, Illinois, and Central Arkansas in the Tiger Classic. LSU also announced that 17 games will be broadcasted on national television, the first coming on Friday February 18 at 3:00 P.M. against Oklahoma State on ESPNU.