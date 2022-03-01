Baseball Takes Both Games of Sunday Doubleheader

LSU spent its Sunday at Alex Box Stadium thoroughly beating both Towson and Southern to go a perfect 4-0 over the second weekend of the young baseball season.

LSU beat Towson 11-1 Sunday morning and a few hours later blew out Southern 15-0.

Ty Floyd got the start in game one and picked up his second win of the year. Floyd was taken deep once and walked three but did strike out five in five innings of work. Devin Fontenot and Sam Dutton combined for four near perfect innings allowing no hits and striking out six. Per LSU it was the first one-hitter the program’s thrown since 2017 when Jared Poché and Russell Reynolds did it against Maryland.

The LSU offense was once again lethal pounding Towson for 14 hits. Brayden Jobert got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run homer to right. It was Jobert’s fourth long ball of the season and 14th RBI.

Jacob Berry followed Jobert’s lead in the ensuing inning, hitting a solo shot to right for his third home run of the season.

LSU would score at least two runs from the fourth inning on. Jobert totaled three, Dylan Crews drove in two and Jack Merrifield and Josh Pearson each drove in one.

Sunday evening against Southern was more or less the same as LSU scored in four of the six innings it went up to bat before the game was called after the seventh.

Will Hellmers got his first win of the 2022 season going four innings where he gave up four hits, walked one, and struck out four.

“The thing I’m most pleased with is the pitching, we only gave up three runs in four games,” Jay Johnson said. “Two of those were day games against aluminum bats in college baseball; that’s not easy to do. The pitchers commanded the zone throughout the weekend.”

LSU’s offense is lethal in its own right and needs little help at all from opposing pitchers, but the Tigers benefited from 14 walks issued by Southern. LSU actually didn’t have any extra base hits—and only had seven hits total— against the Jaguars but the 14 walks and two hit by pitches just killed Southern Sunday evening.

Crews and Berry were awesome again Sunday evening as the two combined to go 4-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored.

“I also like the fact that our team didn’t take anything fro granted,” Johnson said. “The conventional thought out there would be, ‘well this is what you should do,’ and we did. We hardly gave up any runs and scored a boatload of runs.”

This is a big week for LSU baseball. The Tigers will host New Orleans Wednesday night before heading off to Houston to partake in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston where LSU will play Oklahoma, No. 1 Texas, and Baylor this weekend.