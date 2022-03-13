LSU Earns No. 6 Seed in Men’s NCAA Tournament

The NCAA men’s tournament bracket has been released and LSU earned the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Regional.

The Tigers will play Iowa State, the region’s 11 seed, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday. It’s the first time LSU and Iowa State have played each other in men’s basketball. Times and television networks are yet to be announced.

LSU is in the same region as Auburn, the Midwest’s No. 2 seed. In total six SEC schools made the Tournament: LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky

Should LSU advance to the round of 32 they would play the winner of Wisconsin (3) vs. Colgate (14). It won’t be easy beating Wisconsin in a pseudo home game (or, you know, everything surrounding the program nowadays) but if LSU were to advance to the second weekend, the Midwest Regional’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games would be played in Chicago. The Final Four is in New Orleans.

“We are going to play with integrity and character. We are going to play for LSU,” interim men’s basketball head coach Kevin Nickelberry said. “We are going to play for those three letters on the front of our jersey. We’re going to play with passion. We’re going to play with heart. We’re going to play for our school.”

The Midwest Regional first round matchups are as follows: