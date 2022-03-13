LSU Earns No. 3 Seed in Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

The Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament is set and your Fighting Tigers of LSU are dancing for the first time since 2018.

LSU earned the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and their reward for being one of the Top-16 overall seeds is getting to host potentially two games inside the PMAC. LSU will host Jackson State on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Not only is it the first time LSU’s back in the NCAA Tournament after four season, but the 3-seed is the highest bid LSU’s had since being a No. 2 for the 2008 Tournament which saw LSU make the Final Four.

Should LSU advance to the Round of 32 they’ll play one of three teams: Ohio State, the Spokane Region’s 6 seed, or the winner of Missouri State vs. Florida State who will play each other in a play-in game.

The other host sites in the Spokane Region are Stanford, the No. 1 seed and defending national champions, Texas, the No. 2, and Maryland, the No. 4 seed. If LSU were to advance to Spokane, the Sweet 16 games would be held on March 25-26 and Elite 8 games would be the 27-28.

The Spokane Region is as follows: