Baseball Drops Series Opener Against Texas A&M

The LSU baseball team (14-4, 0-1) got conference play off on the wrong foot as the Tigers dropped the conference opener to Texas A&M 6-4 Friday night at Alex Box.

While it was a Friday night conference game, LSU used the Jack Wholestaff approach as Blake Money deals with an injured wrist suffered last Friday. A total of eight pitchers took the mound with Ty Floyd getting the start; Eric Reyzleman was charged with the loss and was tagged for two earned runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Friday night was a pretty wild game. LSU got on the board first with a Cade Doughty RBI in the first inning; A&M responded with a pair of runs in the second, only for LSU to tie the game in the fourth and then take a 3-2 lead in the fifth. And then there was...well whatever this was:

What in tarnation is going on pic.twitter.com/uLeqTAC5x0 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 19, 2022

So yeah it’s not great that 18 games into the season stuff like this still happens to LSU in the field. But it’s okay because LSU was able to tie the game in the eighth off a fielder’s choice by Brayden Jobert that wound up scoring Dylan Crews; but the Tigers couldn’t recreate that same magic in the ninth and now LSU’s down 1-0 in the opening SEC series.

Tyler McManus got the start at catcher and had a good night at the plate going 2-3 with a home run in the fifth to give LSU a 3-2 lead.

Tyler McManus has left the building.



SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GOhDoP5Gpu — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 19, 2022

McManus was the only production LSU got out of the bottom third of the order as the combination of Giovanni DiGiacomo and Josh Pearson—with Drew Bianco substituting in at the sixth inning and Josh Stevenson pinch hitting in place of McManus in the ninth—went 0-9.

DiGiacomo had a night to forget all around. Not only was he 0-fer at the plate he misplayed a pair of balls in the outfield, one in left field and one in right, that proved costly. In total you could say the outfield cost LSU three runs Friday night.

LSU looks to avoid losing the opening SEC series Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M.