Baseball Drops Game Two of Texas A&M Series

Game two of LSU’s (14-5, 0-2) SEC opening series with Texas A&M looked an awful lot like game one.

Like Friday night, the Tigers and Aggies traded the lead; like Friday night, Texas A&M took the lead late only for Blake McManus to tie it going into the ninth inning; and, unfortunately, just like Friday night, LSU’s defense failed them in the ninth inning only this time Texas A&m scored four runs instead of two to take game two 11-7.

Blake Money got his first bit of work in eight days as the sophomore started the game and only went 3.1 innings. He wasn’t great, allowing six hits and four earned runs. The Tiger bullpen wasn’t particularly great either and Devin Fontenot was charged with the loss, bringing his record to 1-1 on the year.

But still, LSU had a tie game going into the ninth until the defense quite literally threw the game away. Fontentot walked Ryan Targac, the Aggie leadoff man, on four pitches and Targac was able to steal second on a close play but he obviously beat the tag attempt. A&M took the lead off a throwing error by Jacob Berry who airmailed a throw to Tre’ Morgan that scored Targac and allowed Taylor Smith to advance to second base. A&M would go on to score three more runs to erase any hope LSU had at losing the opening SEC series.

If you’re keeping track at home LSU’s been charged with 33 errors through 19 games and that number actually feels low. I don’t know how to fix it and it appears that Jay Johnson doesn’t either.

Jay Johnson didn’t have of an answer for some of the defensive mistakes that have remained consistent.



Said some of the mistakes are coming from guys he thinks have big league futures and nobody wants to get the errors corrected more than they do.#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 20, 2022

LSU tries to avoid getting swept at home Sunday, with first pitch being scheduled for 2:00.