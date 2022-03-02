Baseball Rolls in Midweek Matchup Against New Orleans

LSU baseball (8-1) picked up its fifth straight win Wednesday night beating the University of New Orleans Privateers 11-3 Wednesday night inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman field.

Sophomore righty Garrett Edwards got the start but only lasted one inning before getting chased; Edwards allowed a pair of runs off of three hits and his 26 pitches were split perfetcly between 13 strikes and 13 balls. Freshman Grant Taylor took over in the second and was credited with the win. Taylor worked two innings where he walked a pair and struck out a pair but did not allow a base hit.

Riley Cooper, Bryce Collins, Paul Gervase, and Eric Reyzelman also took the mound today.

New Orleans actually drew first blood, scoring in the first off a sac fly courtesy of Anthony Herron Jr. But from there it was all LSU, as the Tigers immediately responded with three runs in both the first and second innings.

Cade Dougthy tied the game in the first with an RBI double that scored Tre’ Morgan and moved Dylan Crews to third. Crews would come home thanks to a passed ball and Doughty was scored by way of an RBI groundout by Jordan Thompson.

Morgan would then hit an RBI double in the second inning that scored Gavin Dugas, and Crews would follow that up with an RBI of his own. LSU’s third run of the inning came off a fielder’s choice that Doughty hit into which brought Morgan home.

Jacob Berry went deep to lead off the bottom of the fifth to give LSU its seventh run of the night.

Doughty followed Berry’s lead in the seventh inning with a solo leadoff shot of his own to left field. Jordan Thompson tacked on run number nine in the seventh with an RBI double that scored Jacob Berry. LSU would add on two more runs in the seventh to push its lead to 11-2 thanks to a sacrifice fly by Tyler McManus and an RBI single by Morgan

Up next for LSU is a trip to Houston and Minute Maid Park to partake in the Shriners Classic. LSU will play Oklahoma on Friday, No. 1 Texas, and Baylor on Sunday. Games will be carried on MLB Network, otherwise you can stream it through a variety of means like the MLB app or Astros.com