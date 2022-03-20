NFLSU: Free Agency Update

The NFL’s 2022 league year has started meaning free agency is a go and some former Tigers have inked deals with new teams.

The most impactful signing is La’el Collins inking a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and will help protect Joe Burrow. It was obvious that offensive line was the Bengals’ weakness through Burrow’s first two years as a pro and Cincy’s spent at least $50 million—the terms of Collins’s deal haven’t been announced at the time of this writing—trying to protect their franchise quarterback. With Cincy signing Collins, Alex Kappa, and Ted Karras they’re definitely trying to do right by Burrow.

DJ Chark is mercifully getting the hell out of Jacksonville and signed a one year with *checks notes* ah hell the Detroit Lions. It’s a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed so at least he has that going for him; and considering he’s trying to come back from a fractured ankle it’s good he’s getting this money guaranteed as he’ll try to hit that big pay day next offseason. Hopefully it comes from a team that actually has a pulse.

Speaking of former LSU receivers, Russell Gage is going from one NFC South team, Atlanta, to another as Gage inked a deal with Tampa Bay. Gage is having a really nice professional career and it’s good to see he’s getting a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

There’s also a pair of former Tigers that have yet to find a home, Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry. Kansas City signed a safety which guarantees Mathieu won’t be back with the Chiefs and there’s speculation he could come back home to Louisiana and play for the New Orleans Saints. Landry, on the other hand, looked to be out the door—Cleveland went as far as to allow him to seek a trade before ultimately waiving him—but the Browns reworked some deals which opened up some cap space for Cleveland to re-sign Landry if he so desires. With Cleveland adding Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper he’s got plenty of incentive to stay with the Browns.