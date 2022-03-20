Baseball Avoids Sweep Against Texas A&M, Wins Game Three 7-6

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the LSU baseball team (15-5, 1-2) managed to avoid getting swept in the opening SEC series, rallying to beat Texas A&M 7-6 on Sunday.

Texas A&M jumped on LSU from the start scoring two runs in the first and a third in the top half of the fourth inning. LSU would respond in the fourth by getting a pair of runs back to make it a 3-2 game.

Then disaster seemed to strike in the fifth when LSU surrendered three runs turning a tightly contested 3-2 game into a 6-2 deficit with a sweep staring down the Tigers. But LSU answered back scoring two runs in the sixth and another two in the seventh to tie the game at six. LSU would score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single by Dylan Crews.

LSU’s fielding has been much maligned all season long, but the Tigers made some truly spectacular plays in the ninth inning to save the game. Cade Doughty climbed the ladder to rob Logan Britt of extra bases for out number one.

Cade got UP THERE



SECN pic.twitter.com/aLnsKZlFCd — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 20, 2022

Then, Tre’ Morgan made maybe the play of the year to gun down Kole Kaler as he tried to extend a single into a double for the second out.

Riley Cooper induced a fly ball to center to end the game and LSU picked up a desperately needed SEC win.

Sunday’s effort was different from what we’ve seen out of LSU this season. LSU only had seven hits and just one extra base hit. Tre’ Morgan was 3-5 from his leadoff spot, while Crews was 2-5 with a pair of RBIs.

This week will be a challenging one for the baseball team as the Tigers will host Louisiana Tech, who beat LSU 11-6 a month ago in Ruston, before heading to Florida to take on the Gators this weekend.