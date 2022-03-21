NCAA Tournament, Spokane Regional Second Round: #3 LSU vs. #6 Ohio State, 7:00 P.M., ESPN2

Roughly half of the spots in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Sweet 16 have been filled and tonight in Baton Rouge one more ticket will be punched inside the PMAC.

The #3 seed LSU Tigers (26-5) will play in front of their home fans one final time this 2021-22 season and try to go out on a high note against the #6 Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6).

LSU had to fight for its life to make it to the second round of the tournament, overcoming a 10-point fourth quarter deficit against Jackson State. Ohio State, on the other hand, won a little more comfortably beating Missouri State 63-56.

We should have an awesome battle between opposing backcourts as Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry go up against Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell. Sheldon leads Ohio State in scoring and assists with 19.7 and 4.1 per game respectively, while Mikesell is a sniper hitting 47 percent from three. That’s been a theme in most of LSU’s losses this season:

Against Florida Gulf Coast, the Eagles torched LSU to the tune of 14-25 on threes

In LSU’s loss at Florida, Jordyn Merritt was 4-6 from three in a 73-72 win

When LSU lost to Arkansas in Fayetteville, the Hogs hit 13 threes

In the SEC Tournament loss against Kentucky, Rhyne Howard hit six threes en route to a 32-point effort

Jackson State hit nearly half of their threes (8-15) in its near upset over LSU Saturday

The winner of tonight’s game advances to take on Texas, the region’s 2-seed, in Spokane on Friday. Get on out to the PMAC and cheer on the Tigers as they try to make the tournament’s second weekend for the first time since 2014.