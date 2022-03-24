Mac Markway Commits to LSU

While LSU still has three open spots remaining in its 2022 recruiting cycle, on Thursday the Tigers filled one spot in its 2023 class.

Marc Markway a four-star, top-100 overall prospect out of Missouri tweeted out his commitment to LSU.

Markway comes from a tight end family. His father Matt played at Iowa while his cousin Kyle currently plays for South Carolina.

Markway was originally committed to Florida but backed off in December. A St. Louis native, Markway plays at DeSmet Jesuit High School which is where current LSU corners coach Robert Steeples was the head coach at before taking a job with the Minnesota Vikings. Markway also plays basketball at DeSmet but is coming off a knee injury that cost him his junior season.

Markway projects as a future second or third round pick at the next level and fittingly enough 247 compares him to former LSU tight end Foster Moreau.

Size is not verified but looks and plays big/stout. Physical at the point of attack and thrives in the run game as a blocker. Tone setter in that capacity. Owns extensive two-way snaps and could likely play either side of the ball at the Power Five level. Flashes impressive suddenness and punch in close quarters. Also plays basketball. Played abbreviated four-game sophomore season, so sample size is limited. Appears to have above average hands and dexterity. Knows how to find open space. Adequate functional athlete as a pass catcher but needs to improve big-play ability and overall production. Need a larger sample size that hopefully junior season should provide. Projects to the high-major level as a high-floor tight end with scheme versatility.

Markway is LSU’s second commit in the 2023 class joining fellow four-star Omarion Miller from Vivian High School in North Caddo, Louisiana.