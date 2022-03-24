Damone Clark to Have Spinal Surgery, Likely Miss Rookie Season

Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark’s journey to the NFL has taken a catastrophic turn for the worse.

MRI results from the combine revealed Clark has a herniated disk and will need to undergo spinal fusion surgery. The good news is Clark is expected to make a full recovery; the bad news is he’s expected to miss his entire rookie season and who knows what this does to his draft stock.

Clark was thought to be at worse a day two pick, likely going in the top 50 overall. Now we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed a team is willing to take a chance on Clark knowing he’s had a significant surgery done on his spine.

Clark had a brilliant final season at LSU, finishing fourth in the entire nation in tackles with 135. He was a Butkus Award finalist and a first-team All-SEC selection.

Get well soon, Damone.