Nine Tigers to Partake in 2022 NFL Combine

The eyes of the football world are focused on Indianapolis as the 2022 edition of the NFL’s Scouting Combine is set to begin Thursday.

Nine former Tigers hoping to hear their names called in April’s draft and will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in some capacity. The former Tigers that were invited are as follows:

Damone Clark

Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Deculus

Neil Farrell

Cordale Flott

Chasen Hines

Ed Ingram

Derek Stingley

Cade York

Stingley will be the first former Tiger taken in the draft but he won’t work out this week as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury to his foot that ended his 2021 season after just three games. Stingley will, however, take part of the ever important interview process and medical examinations. Stingley will workout for scouts at LSU’s Pro Day on April 6 where he’ll hopefully show scouts and coaches that he’s still the top-five talent we all expected to see coming into the 2021 season.

While Stingley won’t be working out, the other eight players will and some, like Damone Clark, could really shoot up draft boards with a good showing in Indy. Clark seems to have locked down a day two selection thanks to a senior season that saw him be a finalist for the Butkus Award. If Clark’s 40-yard dash time is up to snuff there’s a chance between his physical traits and his character he could climb up to the first round.

Flott can also climb up boards as he’s got the prototypical size teams covet out of corners nowadays. Some sites have Flott as low as a fifth round pick but Flott was playing exceptional defense in the slot prior to Stingley and Elias Ricks both going down for the season.

This week will also be big for the likes of Deculus, Hines, and Davis-Price as they try to show they are draftable prospects.

Thursday tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers work out. Friday will have the offensive linemen and running backs. Saturday will have the defensive linemen and linebackers, while on Sunday the place kickers and DBs will take the stage.