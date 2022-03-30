Softball Drops Series to Arkansas

Just two weeks removed from a massive series win over the then No.2 Crimson Tide, the No.22 LSU softball team has lost two series in a row, the latest being losing two of three to the No.8 Razorbacks.

The loss can largely be attributed to the Tigers pitching and defense being unable to contain the Hogs offense.

Game one the Tigers turned to Raelin Chaffin, but the freshman lasted just two and a third innings having allowed two runs with two on and two outs. She was relieved by Shelbi Sunseri who got out of the inning but struggled on her own, allowing six runs, three earned in her five and a third innings pitched, also picking up three strikeouts.

The second game saw Ali Kilponen take the ball and toss a complete game with five strikeouts. She struggled early, allowing two runs in the first inning but only two more runs in the final six innings including an easy 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to close it out.

Sunseri got the start in rubber match, though she only lasted 1.1 innings having allowed five earned runs. Kilponen came in relief and finished out the game allowing two runs, one earned, and picking up one strikeout.

Offensively, the results for the Tigers were mixed. The top of the LSU lineup of Danieca Coffeey, Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants had strong weekend. Coffey picked up four hits on the weekend with two RBI and two runs scored. Briggs went five-for-nine with a two-run home run. Pleasants had five hits with two home runs and three RBI. Ali Newland had a big game in the lone Tiger victory, going two for four with four RBI. Sunseri and Georgia Clark also each homered on the weekend.

In the mid-week game prior to Arkansas, Kilponen tossed a complete game no hitter as part of a 12-0 run rule win versus Nicholls. The game featured multi-RBI performances by Briggs, Newland, Clark and Kennedi Houshmandzadeh, who had a two-run home run.

The Tigers begin a four game homestand with a Wednesday game against McNeese and then three against Kentucky.