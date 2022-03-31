Three Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Spring football practices are well underway and three players won’t be part of the drills moving forward.

Linebacker Josh White, corner Pig Cage, and long snapper Quentin Skinner all reportedly entered their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Neither of these are particularly crushing blows for the 2022 Tigers aside from depth. White was a heralded recruit coming out of the Houston area but didn’t record any statistics last season. He appeared in 10 games as a freshman in the 2020 season and recorded six tackles. White has four years of eligibility remaining.

Cage came to LSU via Nicholls and played in eight games as a walk on and even started in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. Cage was an FCS All-American at Nicholls and at LSU he racked up seven tackles, three for loss, and a sack.

Skinner has handled long snapping duties for the past two seasons after inheriting the role from Blake Ferguson. Skinner was the top long snapping prospect in the 2019 cycle but did not play in the Texas Bowl, nor was he on LSU’s spring roster. LSU has a contingency plan in place in the form of Slade Roy, who transferred to LSU via East Carolina.