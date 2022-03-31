Basketball Adds One Center, Loses Another

In today’s latest edition of “who’s coming and who’s leaving the LSU men’s hoops program” Matt McMahon saw one center leave and immediately replaced him with an incoming freshman.

Rising sophomore center Efton Reid, a former five-star out of Virginia, announced he would be entering the transfer portal. If you’re keeping count that’s now 10 players from LSU’s 2021-2022 team that is planning on leaving the program.

Things are moving fast, but here's what the roster look like for #LSU.



Draft: (2)

Eason, Days



Portal: (8)

Pinson

Murray

O’Neal

Colbert

Miller

Ezewiro

Williams

Reid



Left: (3)

Gaines

Wilkinson

Fudge



Transfer in: (2)

Kendal Coleman

Justice Hill



Commit: (1)

Corneilous Williams — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 31, 2022

For those confused by Shea Dixon’s phrasing of “left” he meant that Eric Gaines, Alex Fudge, and MWani Wilkinson’s futures are still up in the air, none of those three players have yet to put their names into the transfer portal.

Reid was the only Tiger to start all 36 games for LSU. He averaged six points and four rebounds, but only average 19 minutes a game.

To offset the loss of Reid, LSU is adding three-star center Cornelius Williams out of North Carolina. Williams was committed to Matt McMahon and, like incoming transfer Justice Hill, he’ll follow McMahon to Baton Rouge and be the first ever commit of the McMahon era.

McMahon initially chose Murray State over Grambling State, Southern Miss, NC A&T, Jackson State, and Tulsa.