Tari Eason, Darius Days, Brandon Murray All Honored by the SEC

Sophomore forward Tari Eason, senior forward Darius Days, and freshman guard Brandon Murray were all recognized by the SEC’s coaches as the postseason accolades began rolling in.
Tari Eason was the big winner from LSU being named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year and also earning a First-Team All-SEC selection. Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds this season ranking sixth and eighth in the league respectively. Eason has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, eight coming in league play.
Days landed a Second-Team All-SEC selection. He’s done it all for LSU averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist.
Finally Brandon Murray landed on the All-Freshman team after posting 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 assists.
Funny enough for all the hoopla about LSU being one of the best teams in the country on defense, not one player made the All-Defensive team.
Auburn took home several awards. Bruce Pearl was the league’s Coach of the Year, Walker Kessler was the Defensive Player of the Year and Jabari Smith was the Freshman of the Year. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was voted the SEC Player of the Year.
The full first, second, and freshman teams are as follows:
First Team
- JD Notae, Arkansas
- Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
- Tari Eason, LSU
- Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
- Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
- Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
- Colin Castleton, Florida
- TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
- Darius Days, LSU
- Kobe Brown, Missouri
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
Freshman Team
- Charles Bediako, Alabama
- JD Davison, Alabama
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Brandon Murray, LSU
- Devin Carter, South Carolina
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
