Tari Eason, Darius Days, Brandon Murray All Honored by the SEC

Sophomore forward Tari Eason, senior forward Darius Days, and freshman guard Brandon Murray were all recognized by the SEC’s coaches as the postseason accolades began rolling in.

Tari Eason was the big winner from LSU being named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year and also earning a First-Team All-SEC selection. Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds this season ranking sixth and eighth in the league respectively. Eason has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, eight coming in league play.

Days landed a Second-Team All-SEC selection. He’s done it all for LSU averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist.

Finally Brandon Murray landed on the All-Freshman team after posting 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 assists.

Funny enough for all the hoopla about LSU being one of the best teams in the country on defense, not one player made the All-Defensive team.

Auburn took home several awards. Bruce Pearl was the league’s Coach of the Year, Walker Kessler was the Defensive Player of the Year and Jabari Smith was the Freshman of the Year. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was voted the SEC Player of the Year.

The full first, second, and freshman teams are as follows:

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

Freshman Team