Eric Gaines Latest Player to Enter Transfer Portal

The purge of the LSU men’s basketball roster is nearly complete.

Eric Gaines followed Efton Reid’s lead and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Gaines is now the ninth player to enter his name into the portal and the 11th scholarship athlete from LSU’s 2021-2022 team that will be leaving Baton Rouge.

The 11 departures (as of now) are:

inhales

Tari Eason (draft)

Darius Days (draft)

Xavier Pinson (transfer)

Brandon Murray (transfer)

Shareef O’Neal (transfer)

Jarrell Colbert (transfer)

Adam Miler (transfer)

Bradley Ezewiro (transfer)

Justice Williams (transfer)

Efton Reid (transfer)

Eric Gaines (transfer)

Gaines was chaotic energy his two years in Baton Rouge. He may be wiry thin but he’s fast as hell and unbelievably athletic. For old times sake let’s look back at his truly incredible block against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU G Eric Gaines has entered the transfer portal.



Gaines becomes the millionth player to leave the LSU program so far this offseason.



Gaines is a solid 2-way player who averaged 9PPG, 3.3RPG, and 2.9APG in 21-22.



A total clean out of the LSU program.pic.twitter.com/WsHsjrZGSQ — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 31, 2022

Gaines played in every game this season and started eight when Xavier Pinson went down with an MCL injury. Gaines averaged 9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and led the SEC in steals with 2.1 a game.

LSU is now down to just two (2) scholarship athletes from this past season’s team: Alex Fudge and MWani Wilkinson. Frankly I see no reason to believe why they too won’t enter the portal leaving Matt McMahon and his staff with Justice Hill, Kendal Coleman, and incoming freshman Cornelius Williams.