Seimone Augustus To Receive Statue On LSU Campus

Seimone Augustus, the most decorated female athlete in LSU sports history, will be immortalized in a statue outside the PMAC, LSU announced Monday.

The Baton Rouge native guided the Tigers to three straight Final Fours, while also receiving numerous accolades including Naismith Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, the Wooden Award, the Honda Award and Wade Trophy. She won all five of those awards in 2005 and 2006. Her 2,702 points are second in program history.

She went on to have a stellar 15-year WNBA career, most of which with the Minnesota Lynx who selected Augustus first overall in 2006. In her 14 years in Minnesota she won four championships and was 2011 WNBA Finals MVP. She was named to eight All-Star Games, one All-WNBA First Team, five All-WNBA Second Teams and the WNBA’s 20th and 25th Anniversary Team. She also won Gold Medals with Team USA in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. She retired from the WNBA last year after a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she is now an assistant coach.

In 2010 Augustus became the first female athlete to have her number retired at LSU. She would later be joined by her longtime LSU and later Lynx teammate Sylvia Fowles.

Current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey called Augustus to give her the news.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game,” Mulkey said in a release. “She has been successful at every level of basketball and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized. I am proud we are able to honor Seimone with a statue where our fans will forever be able to reflect on her impact and greatness.”

The statue will be next to those of Bob Petit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich, whose statue is cast and will be unveiled soon, according to LSU.