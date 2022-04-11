Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifwua Both Selected by Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Draft

The 2022 WNBA Draft was held Monday night and a pair of Tigers were both selected by the Las Vegas Aces.

Khayla Pointer was selected in the second round, 13th overall, while Aifuwa was picked in the third round, 35th overall. They will be reunited with their former head coach Nikki Fargas who serves as the Aces’ president, and are the 19th and 20th draft picks in program history.

As an added bonus, Pointer and Aifuwa will be joining former Tiger Theresa Plaisance so if you need a WNBA team to latch onto, the Aces are your bet.

Pointer set career highs her final season in Baton Rouge, scoring 19 points a game, grabbing 5 rebounds a game and handing out 5 assists. She was second in the SEC in both scoring and assists. She was named to multiple All-America teams and was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman award which is given out to the nation’s best point guard.

Aifuwa was a force in the middle for LSU. She ranked in the top 15 in the SEC in both rebounds per game (6.8) and blocks (1.7).