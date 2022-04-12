MWawni Wilkinson Returning to LSU

Folks the impossible has happened: Matt McMahon has re-recruited one of LSU’s approximate billion transfers into staying in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday rising junior forward MWani Wilkinson took his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal per LSU.

Wilkinson’s played in 61 games over the last two seasons and that kind of experience is going to prove invaluable in McMahon’s first season at LSU. Wilkinson’s a premier athlete that can defend multiple positions and has shown he can make threes when called upon (25 makes on 40 percent shooting). Wilkinson averaged four points, three rebounds, and a steal in 34 games last season with 30 starts.

I’m not saying LSU’s not going to miss a beat next season, but a potential starting five of Juice Hill-Trae Hannibal-Cam Hayes-Mwani Wilkinson-Kendal Coleman really isn’t too bad of a group. Maybe 2022-2023 won’t be as rough as we feared.

McMahon’s gotten one player back from last year’s team. Whether or not he can get more remains to be seen. Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines are both transferring closer to home (Georgetown and UAB respectively) and Xavier Pinson is reportedly down to two schools: Xavier (go figure) and Mississippi State. That leaves seven 2021-2022 Tigers still in the portal looking for a new home.