Justice Williams Returning to LSU

For the second day in a row, the LSU men’s basketball team brings back a player from the transfer portal.

Fresh off MWani Wilkinson taking his name out of the portal, rising sophomore guard Justice Williams also announced his intentions of returning to LSU and took his name out of the transfer portal.

Poetic Justice



Justice Williams will be coming back for his sophomore season pic.twitter.com/dhWq5VOcmQ — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 14, 2022

Williams was an early enrollee, and reclassified from the 2022 class into the 2021. A native of Philadelphia, Williams made his LSU debut on the road at Auburn and would go on to play in 20 games.

Williams didn’t play a whole lot, but even at 17-years-old he looked like he belonged in the SEC. Williams only averaged 10 minutes a game with 1.7 points per game and just under one rebound. Those numbers will only go up as Williams likely takes over the second string point guard role behind Juice Hill.

Hunt Palmer put it best: LSU may not be good in 2022-2023, but with the roster they’re building right now they’re going to be much better than what we were expecting when literally everyone on the roster put their names in the portal.